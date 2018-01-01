BIG105 and Sandals Resorts present – The BIG Jet to Jamaica!!!

The BIG Jet is back baby!!! Join the BIG Breakfast Show with Jamie and Alyssa in January at the all new Sandals South Coast in Jamaica!

Jamaica’s number 1 all beach-front, all ocean-view resort is set within a 500 acre nature reserve, with 2 miles of white sand beach, 9 world class restaurants, 3 pools, a spa, nightly entertainment and much more!

See all of the beautiful details….right here – https://www.sandals.com/south-coast/

Wanna go??? Listen for your next chance to text in and qualify for the BIG Jet to Jamaica (403) 34 – 60 – 105

Contest runs October 1 – 26. Must 18+