BIG105 presents the 2018 Women of Excellence!

Do you know a women who deserves to be honoured at the 2018 Women of Excellence Award Gala?

For the past 11 years, Central Albertans have celebrated over 230 outstanding women. These women made a difference in 11 different categories of distinction. Farmers and entrepreneurs, volunteers and community builders, teachers and healthcare workers, mothers and daughters, sisters and friends.

Nominates close January 31. To nominate go to www.rddcf.ca

2018 Women of Excellence Awards Gala is Wednesday June 6. Reception begins at 5:30 at the Sheraton Red Deer.

Tickets can be purchase by calling RDDCF at 403.342.6911