With This Ring – Bridal Battle

BRIDAL BATTLE WEDDING PACKAGE 2018   Value over $7700 & growing

From January 15 to February 2nd listen to the BIG Breakfast Show to qualify for the Ultimate Wedding Package!!

If you qualify with Jamie and Alyssa you will win 2 tickets to go to the With This Ring Bridal Gala and you will get to jump on stage during the fashion show to see if you WIN the amazing Bridal Package with $7,700 worth of prizes! This is the ultimate prize because it will include basically your whole wedding!  With this Ring has accumulated the best of the best for this prize  including:

Arrow Limousine Service                                                                                 

Black Knight Tuxedos                                                                                      

Holiday Inn & Suites                                                                                    

On The Mark Productions                                                            

Social Status                                                                             

Special Event Rentals                                         

Westerner Park               

 

                                            

 