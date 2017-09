The BIG Payroll is sponsored by Lacombe Ford

We’re paying listeners for listening to BIG105 at work! Enter now and we could put you on the BIG Payroll. To enter, take a picture of you at work, post it and tag BIG105 on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Or text it 34 – 60 – 105. You can enter a new picture every day!

If we call your name, call us back within 10 minutes and you’ll earn $105. Plus, if the next person doesn’t call back, you’ll keep winning money!