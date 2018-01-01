They are some of the most in demand items at the Red Deer Mustard Seed, but one of the least donated…we’re talking clothing essentials of socks & underwear. Think of how fresh it feels to pull on a clean pair. Many of Red Deer’s most vulnerable population rarely get that feeling. Now think to yourself how you’d feel having to wear that same pair of socks or underwear for more than a few days. Most people get grossed out, but the reality for some people is they won’t get to change those items once in a week, a month, or longer.
BIG105 & The Drive are teaming up for you to Sock It to Me! We are asking you to buy a new pack of socks and/or underwear for The Mustard Seed in Red Deer. We want you to challenge your co-workers to do the same, and bring those donations to your workplace between February 12th-March 1st. Then, on Friday March 2nd, we’ll come to your workplace to collect your donation to bring to the Mustard Seed. Everyone that donates will have their company entered for a chance to win an Office Party from Bo’s Bar & Grill. *See details below. Simply fill out this contact form to register your donation!
Donations can also be dropped off at BIG105 at 2840 Bremner Avenue or at the Mustard Seed kitty corner to the Riverside Meadows 7-11.
We all know what happens if you don’t change your socks/underwear everyday:
- Skin will get itchy because unwashed underwear irritates the skin
- It happens because of bacterial build up in the fabric of the underwear which of course transfers to the most sensitive areas down there
- You could develop sores or rashes which chafe your skin. It can lead to protrusions or redness.
- Not to mention the smell!
- Leads to infection… including the very common urinary tract infection
The Mustard Seed in Red Deer are currently handing out 135 pairs of socks on average every meal evening Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. They provide 156 evening dinners a year on average. If you do the math, they’ll hand out over 21,000 pairs of socks and underwear every year! Even one pack donated can help.
If you are interested in helping the Mustard Seed, you can do so by participating in The Coldest Night Of The Year Walk on February 24th. There are a 2km, 5km, & 10km option! Registration details can be found HERE.
You can also volunteer to help at the Mustard Seed. Everything from meal prep, kitchen clean-up, serving, or just to lend an ear! Find more info HERE.
*The Office Party at Bo’s is for a group up to 40 people and comes with a complimentary “build your own taco bar”, as well as complimentary beverages! Huge thanks to Brennen & the staff at Bo’s!