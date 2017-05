Why does your mom rock?! Brag about your Mom the Friday before Mother’s Day and you can WIN a $250 gift card from Ben Moss! On the Carla Rider Show and Jody Evan’s Show they will be talking about all the awesome things your Mom has done for you and why she is the best! So Make sure you’re listening all Friday for your chance to win! ┬áThen you can go purchase your fantastic Mom a fantastic jewelry piece!