By supporting the career development of groups currently underrepresented in the broadcast industry on the Canadian Prairies, the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group believes it can improve the industry in a number of ways.

By removing barriers to employment for underrepresented groups Aboriginal Peoples Persons with disabilities Members of visible minorities Women

By accessing a currently untapped pool of potentially talented employees

By encouraging the employment of people with diverse viewpoints and backgrounds

By using those diverse backgrounds and viewpoints to enhance relationships with local communities to broaden the potential audience and advertiser base



The Scholarship

The Prairie stations of the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group will make available two $2000.00 scholarships in 2017 to students accepted into a recognized broadcast education program at a post-secondary educational institution in Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet these criteria:

Resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, or Manitoba.

Attending or planning to attend in 2017, on a full-time basis, a post-secondary institution in Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba in a recognized Broadcast program. (Though applicants may apply prior to enrollment, proof of enrollment will be required before payment is finalized.)

Signature of head of institution’s Broadcast Department or of high school Counselor or Principal certifying that the applicant meets the eligibility requirements.

Selection Criteria

The selection committee will award the scholarships based on the following criteria.

Preference will be given to members of groups currently underrepresented in the broadcast industry. Aboriginal Peoples Persons with disabilities Members of visible minorities Women

The submission of a short essay. This essay will be evaluated on the clarity and content of how the applicant addresses the following: Applicability of the philosophy of this scholarship to the applicant’s personal situation (i.e., membership in one of the underrepresented groups). The applicant’s commitment to broadcasting The applicant’s community involvement and activity

Two personal references.

Application Procedure

Complete the application form, attaching your essay and recommendation letters, and mail or e-mail all documents to:

Prairie Equity Scholarship Committee

Jim Pattison Broadcast Group – Medicine Hat Division

10 Boundary Road SE

Redcliff, Alberta T0J 2P0

dave.sherwood@jpbg.ca

Applications must be postmarked/e-mailed by October 8, 2017.

The applications will be reviewed by the General Managers of the stations of the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. A personal or phone interview may be arranged. The successful applicants will be notified by November 18, 2017.