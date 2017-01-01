Jody Evans

I followed my ♥ and chose a career in radio a long time ago. I’ve lived in many gorgeous cities & worked at many cool stations, but chose Red Deer to be my home because I love the short commutes, beautiful trails and strong sense of community. BIG105 is like a second home/family to me!

Favourite TV Show: Can’t get enough of the Mindy Project. Mindy’s cute outfits and Morgan being Morgan…”they used to call me the Loch Ness Morgan. Mostly cause I would show up blurry in photographs.” Every once in awhile the perfect song just ties together the whole episode or season ie: Midnight City – M83

Favourite Band: I’ll always be in love with the Red Hot Chili Peppers & Moist (David Usher). David Usher’s book “Let the Elephants Run” is pretty cool too!

Favourite Food: My current obsession is the Noodle Bowl from T’s Bakery & Cafe. Packed with fresh veggies and I can just run downstairs to get my fave lunch because T’s is in the same building as us and the Breathing Room Yoga Studio & Cafe!

Favourite Board Game: Slang Teasers. Basically you make up your own definitions for slang words. The answers get pretty ridiculous.

Favourite Quote: “And in the moment, I am happy.” Incubus.

Favourite Karaoke: “Anything from the 80’s”

Favourite Concert: The Tragically Hip. August 1, 2016. No words can explain the mutual feeling of love & respect in the Saddledome that night.

Favourite Thing To Do In Red Deer: Grab a coffee, then go for a long walk in Red Deer’s trail system or downtown Red Deer.

Starbucks Order: Grande latte with lactaid and extra hot!