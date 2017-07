Dad jokes. Love em or hate em – we want to hear them! Text us your favourite Dad joke and you could win a new massage chair for Fathers Day from Dynasty Spas!

Text your Dad joke to (403) 34 – 60 – 105 and listen for us to read yours on the air and you could qualify. All qualifiers (or a prearranged substitute) must be at our grand prize giveaway June 16 12:00 at Dynasty Spas.