Have you been feeling spicy recently?
Well it’s time to get Jalapeño kitchen again and join the BIG 105 Chili Cook-Off!
We are making this summer a little more chili with the BIG105 Chili Cook Off! On July 19th in the London Drugs parking lot in Southpointe Common. We would like to invite you to enter a team in this fun, fundraising event! To enter, please fill out the registration form below!
If you have any problems please contact Amanda Stonehouse 403-343-7105, amanda.stonehouse@jpbg.ca. You will receive a confirmation email with more info.
EVENT DETAILS
This event will take place from 11:30a-1:30pm, with teams cooking up their favorite Chili recipes. Bowls of chili, chips and pop will be sold with all proceeds being donated to The Kidney Foundation.
Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:
- Best Tasting Chili
- Most Unique Ingredient
- Best Team Booth
- The event is not limited in the number of teams, but allows a maximum of 4 people per team
- There is no cost to enter, but each team must provide their own pot, serving spoon and method of keeping the chili warm, preferably a Propane/Gas Camp Stove or BBQ, there will be no power source.
- BIG 105, 7 The Drive will provide a table & chairs
- Teams are encouraged to “Dress Up” their area with a theme. You will be provided with an 8 foot table.
- Enough Chili should be prepared to provide 50 regular servings
- Buns, spoons & bowls will be supplied. You can bring extras to serve with your chili. Pop and chips will also be for sale.
- Set up time is 10:15am-11:00am in the London Drugs parking lot. Judging starts at 11am.