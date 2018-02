You could win a Shopping Spree Valentines Gift from BIG105 all day on Valentines Day!

All you have to do is listen to BIG 105 all day and wait for the cue to call of Care-eokee! If you are caller number 5 be ready to belt out the lyrics of some classic love tune!

If you get the lyrics correct and belt it out like Christina Aguilera then you will WIN a $100 gift card to Pandora or Parkland Mall!