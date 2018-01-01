Welcome to Bridal Battle!!

Listen every morning with Jamie and Alyssa on the BIG Breakfast Show to WIN 2 tickets to the With This Ring Bridal Gala and be a qualifier for the Ultimate Wedding Package!

This Bridal Package is the ULTIMATE Wedding Prize worth over $7,700 and COUNTING!! It includes Arrow Limousine Services, Tuxedos, a honeymoon suite, a full night DJ package, Wedding Decor Rentals, a Westerner Park Wedding Reception Room Rental and MORE!!

You would have your wedding set if you win this prize!! All you have to do is listen to Bridal Battles with Jamie and Alyssa from January 15 to February 2nd to be qualified! They will ask a Wedding Question once a day where you can text in your opinion! They will pick one qualifier per morning so stay persistent, stick it out the few weeks and you have a great chance!