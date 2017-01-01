BILLY D

Ever since I was in grade 7, I wanted to entertain people on the radio. It might be the fact that I love hearing my own voice or my passion for music. Regardless, I know I am finally doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing and I hope you’re having as much fun as I am!

Favourite TV Show? Survivor. Yes it’s still on. And better than ever!

Favourite Band? The Weeknd or Kendrick Lamar

Pizza+Beer vs Wine+Chocolate? Can I pick pizza and wine? I like to be difficult

Favourite Board Game? I stopped being invited to game nights with my friends. I think they got sick of explaining the rules to me every turn.

Favourite Thing To Do In Red Deer? I live an exciting life. If you don’t hear me on air, I’m probably at the gym

Favourite Karaoke Song? Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi

Starbucks? Venti Starbucks Double Shot on ice. ALL THE ESPRESSO!!!

Favourite concert? I’m lucky enough to have seen some of the best artists in concert, but the Weekn at Coachella 2015 was something special.

Favourite Quote? “So if you’re from Africa, why are you white?” Karen Smith (Mean Girls)

Tell A Secret? Katy Perry kissed me once. And she liked it.