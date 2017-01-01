BIG Night Out to The WEEKND

It’s another BIG NIGHT OUT thanks to Premier Limousines and we are going to THE WEEKND!!

Get your name into the draw by listening to BIG 105 where we will put names into the draw from Aug. 21-Sept. 1! On Sept. 1 we will pick one name who will join 2 DJ’s and 5 of their friends on a Premier Limo to see the Weeknd!!

It’s a Wicked Game to get in the draw but You’ve Earned It and I Feel it Coming that this is your chance to win! Hopefully you join us when we drive over The Hills to get to Edmonton and become a Party Monster as we all become Drunk in Love with the Weeknd!