Listen to BIG105 to have the chance to bring 3 friends with you to the Alberta Prairie Railway to bring you back in time with a locomotive train ride and an old-timey dinner! Watch out though, there can be bandits on the trip! Alberta Prairie Railway is running Rails & Trails for Canada’s 150th to celebrate the history of steam rail transport in Canada! This give Canadians the chance to ride on 2 Canadian Heritage Steam Locomotives!