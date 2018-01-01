Skip to Content
BIG Night Out to Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is putting on his “Suit and Tie” and bringing “Sexy Back” to Edmonton so we are ready to join him!

We are looking for a winner to “Take Back the Night” with us on November 4th!

One winner and 5 friends will jump on a Premier Limousine with 2 BIG105 DJ’s all the way to Roger’s Place and back after the concert because “What Goes Around Comes Back Around.”

Okay that might have been a stretch… but I “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

If you want to be on that Premier Limo, put on your “Tunnel Vision” and listen to BIG105 from now until February 23rd!

 