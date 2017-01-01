Listen and win your way to the BIGGEST concert of the summer! BIG105 presents the BIG Night Out to Ed Sheeran! You + 5 friends + 2 BIG105 DJ’s could travel to Edmonton on a limo from Premier Limousine Services and see Ed Sheeran at Rogers Place!

To win, listen for your cue to call (403) 34 – 60 – 105. We’ll give you plenty of chances to win each and every day! Contest runs April 24 – May 12. Grand prize draw is May 12.

*Contests are in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Apple Inc. All entrants are providing information directly to the Contest Sponsors and agree to release Apple Inc. from any and all liability arising in connection with the Contest