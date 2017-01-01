BIG Lunch
All Request and Commercial Free, brought to you by the Canadian Brewhouse. Every weekday at noon, call or text (403) 34 – 60 – 105 to make a request.
5 O’Clock Workout
Work is done…time for some fun! The 5 O’Clock Workout for Laebon Homes airs every weekday at 5pm with Jody Evans on the BIG Afternoon Show. Make a request at (403) 34 – 60 – 105
BIG Countdown Show
Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 – 11, BIG105 counts down our 30 best songs of the week, hosted by Jamie Worthington. Listen and see who’s number 1 this week!
Radio Remix
The Radio Remix airs Friday and Saturdays from 10pm – midnight, brought to you by VapeXcape! Join DJ Cau5e as remixes BIG105’s best songs!