 Skip to Content

BIG Lunch

All Request and Commercial Free, brought to you by the Canadian Brewhouse.  Every weekday at noon, call or text (403) 34 – 60 – 105 to make a request.

5 O’Clock Workout

Work is done…time for some fun!  The 5 O’Clock Workout for Laebon Homes airs every weekday at 5pm with Jody Evans on the BIG Afternoon Show.  Make a request at (403) 34 – 60 – 105

BIG Countdown Show

Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 – 11, BIG105 counts down our 30 best songs of the week, hosted by Jamie Worthington.  Listen and see who’s number 1 this week!

Radio Remix

The Radio Remix airs Friday and Saturdays from 10pm – midnight, brought to you by VapeXcape!  Join DJ Cau5e as remixes BIG105’s best songs!