Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 – 11, we count down the BIGGEST songs of the week, on the BIG Countdown Show hosted by Jamie Worthington.
Here’s how last week looked.
#35 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#34 Michael Buble – Nobody But Me
#33 Sia – Cheap Thrills
#32 Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul – Rockebye
#31 Walk Off the Earth – Fire In My Soul
#30 Neon Dreams – Marching Bands
#29 Jon Bellion – All Time Low
#28 Coleman Hell – Fireproof
#27 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#26 Virginia to Vegas – Lights Out
#25 Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
#24 Ed Sheeran – Castle on the Hill
#23 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
#22 Niall Horan – This Town
#21 Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber – Cold Water
#20 Coleman Hell – Devotion
#19 Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj – Side to Side
#18 Alex Kid Featuring X Ambassadors, Elle King – Not Easy
#17 Zayn featuring Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
#16 Drake – One Dance
#15 Rihanna – Love on the Brain
#14 Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
#13 Sia featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Greatest
#12 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love?
#11 John Legend – Love Me Now
#10 Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
#09 The Weeknd – I Feel It Coming
#08 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#07 Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – Closer
#06 Justin Bieber featuring DJ Snake – Let Me Love You
#05 Alessia Cara – Scars to Your Beautfiul
#04 Adele – Water Under the Bridge
#03 Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar – Don’t Wanna Know
#02 The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk – Starboy
#01 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic