Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 – 11, we count down the BIGGEST songs of the week, on the BIG Countdown Show hosted by Jamie Worthington.

Here’s how last week looked.

#35 Shawn Mendes – Mercy

#34 Michael Buble – Nobody But Me

#33 Sia – Cheap Thrills

#32 Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul – Rockebye

#31 Walk Off the Earth – Fire In My Soul

#30 Neon Dreams – Marching Bands

#29 Jon Bellion – All Time Low

#28 Coleman Hell – Fireproof

#27 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#26 Virginia to Vegas – Lights Out

#25 Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

#24 Ed Sheeran – Castle on the Hill

#23 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

#22 Niall Horan – This Town

#21 Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber – Cold Water

#20 Coleman Hell – Devotion

#19 Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj – Side to Side

#18 Alex Kid Featuring X Ambassadors, Elle King – Not Easy

#17 Zayn featuring Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

#16 Drake – One Dance

#15 Rihanna – Love on the Brain

#14 Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

#13 Sia featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Greatest

#12 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love?

#11 John Legend – Love Me Now

#10 Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

#09 The Weeknd – I Feel It Coming

#08 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down

#07 Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – Closer

#06 Justin Bieber featuring DJ Snake – Let Me Love You

#05 Alessia Cara – Scars to Your Beautfiul

#04 Adele – Water Under the Bridge

#03 Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar – Don’t Wanna Know

#02 The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk – Starboy

#01 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic