BIG105 and Canadian Blood Services present the BIG Bloodathon! On Monday June 11 we’re trying to book 105 appointments to give blood in Red Deer. Between 9 & 5, text the word BLOOD to (403) 34 – 60 – 105. Canadian Blood Services will contact you shortly after to book an appointment at your convenience.

Every who books an appointment will be eligible to win prizes – there will be a new prize from our sponsors every hour! There will also be a special prize eligible for first time donors.

The BIG105 Bloodathon – It’s in you to give – Monday June 11 from 9 – 5