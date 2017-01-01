Alyssa Petryshyn

I was born and raised in Alberta, and even as a kid, I couldn’t stop talking. I grew up singing and acting in festivals and school plays and it wasn’t until after I graduated that I had the chance to step foot into a radio station. I fell in love, went to NAIT and here we are a couple years later! Red Deer’s a city I’ve wanted to be in for a long time so it feels like a dream come true to wake you up every morning. (And to live in a city again where the food possibilities are endless.)

I’m a huge coffee nut, foodie, and animal lover. I have a cat named Nova, and trust me, if I’m not talking about him, I’m wanting to!

Favourite TV Show? The Office US and Friends! And Grey’s Anatomy when you need something a little deeper. Too hard to pick just one.

Favourite Band? The Arkells.

Pizza + Beer or Wine + Chocolate? Pizza and Beer all the way!

Favourite Board Game? Cards Against Humanity or any old school one like “Clue” or “Sorry”.

Favourite thing to do in Red Deer? So far eating at every restaurant I haven’t had a chance to living in a small town. I love going for walks out on the trails too.

Favourite Karaoke Song? Literally anything by the Spice Girls or Taylor Swift.

Starbucks Order? No fat, no whip, green tea frap. Unless their Holiday drinks are out, then any of those.

Favourite Quote? “Don’t worry, no one else knows what they’re doing either.”

Favourite Concert? Garth Brooks. He sells out show after show for a reason!

Tell a secret?! I have toe thumbs. The correct term is “clubbed thumb” but I prefer my way since they look like mini me’s of my big toe. Megan Fox has them too though, and anything you share in common with Megan Fox is worth bragging about.