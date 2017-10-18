 Skip to Content

Dine Downtown

 

Dine Downtown was such a success last summer that BIG105 and The Downtown Business Association are bringing it back for it’s second consecutive year!

Listen every Wednesday to BIG105’s Jodi’s Show from 2-6pm and you will have a chance to WIN a $100 gift card to a Downtown restaurant, café, or lounge. A different Downtown business is featured each week of the contest, until October 18, 2017.

With 24 different Downtown eateries participating in Dine Downtown, the contest is a great way to experience the variety of food and beverages readily available in our city’s core. Scroll down to see a full list of participating businesses!

 

Dates Featured Downtown Business
May 1 – 6 Phil’s Restaurant
May 8 – 13 The Bistro on Gaetz
May 15 – 20 Stella Bean Sweets
May 22 – 27 BotaniCa Garden Restaurant
May 29 – June 3 International Beer Haus & Stage
June 5 – 10 Famoso Neopolitan Pizzeria
June 12 – 17 Cafe Millennium
June 19 – 24 Red Boar Smokery
June 26 – July 1 To The Lost
July 3 – 8 City Roast Coffee
July 10 – 15 Forgotten Alley
July 17 – 22 Quenched International Coffee House
July 24 – 29 Tandoor N Flame
July 31 – August 5 Extreme Pita
August 7 – 12 McDonald’s
August 21 – 26 Red Deer Pizza Unlimited
August 28 – September 2 The Pita Pit
September 4 – 9 Phil’s Restaurant
September 11 – 16 Vietnamese Ultimate Subs & Rolls
September 18 – 23 Lucky’s Kitchen
September 25 – 30 Woody’s Bar-B-Q
October 2 – 7 Domino’s Pizza
October 9 – 14 Hudsons Canada’s Pub
October 16 – 21 The Coconut Room

 

 