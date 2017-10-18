Dine Downtown
Dine Downtown was such a success last summer that BIG105 and The Downtown Business Association are bringing it back for it’s second consecutive year!
Listen every Wednesday to BIG105’s Jodi’s Show from 2-6pm and you will have a chance to WIN a $100 gift card to a Downtown restaurant, café, or lounge. A different Downtown business is featured each week of the contest, until October 18, 2017.
With 24 different Downtown eateries participating in Dine Downtown, the contest is a great way to experience the variety of food and beverages readily available in our city’s core. Scroll down to see a full list of participating businesses!
|Dates
|Featured Downtown Business
|May 1 – 6
|Phil’s Restaurant
|May 8 – 13
|The Bistro on Gaetz
|May 15 – 20
|Stella Bean Sweets
|May 22 – 27
|BotaniCa Garden Restaurant
|May 29 – June 3
|International Beer Haus & Stage
|June 5 – 10
|Famoso Neopolitan Pizzeria
|June 12 – 17
|Cafe Millennium
|June 19 – 24
|Red Boar Smokery
|June 26 – July 1
|To The Lost
|July 3 – 8
|City Roast Coffee
|July 10 – 15
|Forgotten Alley
|July 17 – 22
|Quenched International Coffee House
|July 24 – 29
|Tandoor N Flame
|July 31 – August 5
|Extreme Pita
|August 7 – 12
|McDonald’s
|August 21 – 26
|Red Deer Pizza Unlimited
|August 28 – September 2
|The Pita Pit
|September 4 – 9
|Phil’s Restaurant
|September 11 – 16
|Vietnamese Ultimate Subs & Rolls
|September 18 – 23
|Lucky’s Kitchen
|September 25 – 30
|Woody’s Bar-B-Q
|October 2 – 7
|Domino’s Pizza
|October 9 – 14
|Hudsons Canada’s Pub
|October 16 – 21
|The Coconut Room